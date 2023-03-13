Load shedding leading to increased cost of living: Expert

Concerns are mounting over the potential total collapse of the national grid. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange and other listed corporates have indicated that they are working on contingency plans for the worst-case scenario.
Energy expert, Tebogo Mosito says the country’s energy crisis is putting more pressure on South Africans who are already dealing with the escalating cost of living.
The recently-appointed Electricity Minister, Kgosientso Ramakgopa, has been tasked to work with all energy stakeholders, especially Eskom, to rapidly bring down the stages of rolling blackouts.
Mosito says South Africans are already taking too much strain from the power crisis.
“Currently it’s increased our operational costs because now we have to hire generators, spend a lot of money on diesel and so forth, so we’re looking for better alternatives to this energy crisis and one of the biggest challenges is the scarce skills in our community where we have can’t find young people who can install solar panels and so forth.”
One energy observer, whose country experienced national blackouts, says South Africa doesn’t have to allow its grid to collapse. Ifeoma Malo is the CEO of Clean Tech Hub Nigeria.