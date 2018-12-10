Load shedding may undermine Ramaphosa’s investment efforts: Kwankwa

United Democratic Movement (UDM) Chief Whip and Member of Parliament’s Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has warned that Eskom’s current load shedding has the potential to undermine President Cyril Ramphosa’s investment efforts.

Kwankwa’s warning comes as Eskom says the probability of Stage 1 rotational load shedding remains high.

The power utility says there has been some improvement in generation performance. However, it has cautioned that the power system remains vulnerable and volatile, and should plant performance deteriorate significantly, Stage 2 rotational load shedding will not be ruled out.

There was no load shedding on Sunday.

Kwankwa has described the situation as worrying, “The whole thing is very sad and despicable. Load shedding scenario boiled down to one thing, the gross mismanagement of State Owned Enterprises by the African National Congress government. There is no other way of looking at it. That has created a situation where even the pledges that were made recently by the business community to President Cyril Ramaphosa, are being undermined by this process because with now energy shortages serving as a serious constraint on the economy.”