Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 at 5am on Thursday and will continue until 5am on Sunday morning, after which stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented, says Eskom.

The power utility said since Tuesday a generating unit each at Camden, Kriel, Majuba, Matla and Duvha power stations were taken offline for repairs and planned maintenance.

In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and Hendrina power stations contributed to the capacity constraints. However, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Camden, Kriel and Majuba power stations returned to service. Eskom said on Thursday night, it had 6,618 MW on planned maintenance while another 15,996MW was unavailable due to breakdowns. Source: TimesLive