Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Load-shedding to end in time for the beginning of the new week

UncategorizedNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Load-shedding will be suspended from 9pm on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon power provider Eskom said its emergency generation reserves had adequately recovered after load-shedding was implemented on Saturday.

According to a report on Sunday, Eskom said it is expecting to return to service about 4,100MW of generation capacity by Monday evening, which will further ease the capacity constraints.

“At Medupi power station the coal supply has normalised and a generating unit has returned to service.

“While the Kendal ash plant has returned to full operation, unfortunately the station has suffered failures of two generating units. We have had further breakdowns of a unit each at Kriel, Komati and Arnot power stations, as well as a delay in returning a unit to service at Tutuka.”

Eskom said the total breakdowns amount to 13,634MW while planned maintenance is 6,348MW of capacity as they continue with the reliability maintenance.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.