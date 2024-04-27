Load shedding will be limited to Stage 2 during winter, forecasts Eskom

Share this article

With the country marking 30 days without load shedding, Eskom forecasts that power cuts will be limited to Stage 2 during winter.

On Friday, the power utility’s executives briefed the media at Eskom’s headquarters, Megawatt Park, about its operational performance and the outlook for winter.

During last year’s cold season, South African households were subjected to high load shedding stages due to increased electricity demand.

But Eskom CEO Dan Morokane says the utility is more prepared this time around.

“Our focal point this year is to deal with six or seven key areas that cause unreliability and once we tackle them, we should be able to see ourselves at lower levels.”