Loading of Cash on myconnect card discontinued on 1 October 2021

MyCiTi commuters are advised that the loading of cash (Standard) on the myconnect card will be discontinued as from 1 October 2021. Commuters will still be able to access the cash on their cards until all of it has been used.

Absa Bank, which issues the myconnect card, has notified the City that the EMV loading function as it is known, will have to be disabled due to changes to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA).

Commuters will still be able to load Mover points onto their cards, as well as other MyCiTi travel products such as a day pass, monthly pass, and so forth.

“Very few commuters are making use of the Standard option, still, we want to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Unfortunately, the City has no control over the decision and the best we can do is to inform MyCiTi commuters accordingly,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Councillor Rob Quintas.

The following will apply as from 1 October 2021:

No loading of Standard (EMV) or cash will be possible

Commuters can still use all of the cash that is loaded onto their myconnect cards until the funds are depleted

Money loaded as Standard must be used before the myconnect card expires

Commuters can still load Mover points, a Monthly Pass or Day Pass onto their cards as before

‘I urge commuters to please verify the expiry dates on their myconnect cards and to make sure the Standard or cash is used before this date,’ said Councillor Quintas.

More information is available at www.myciti.org.za. Commuters can also phone the Transport Information Centre on 0800 65 64 63.

Photo supplied

 


