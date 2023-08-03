Lobby group STOP COCT to protest tariff increase

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In response to the recent tariff hike implemented by the City of Cape Town, the lobby group Stop COCT has announced plans to hold a protest at the Cape Town Civic Centre on August 9 at 10h00. The city’s tariff increase of 17.6% took effect on July 1, 2023, and has drawn significant public concern.

Sandra Dixon, a representative of Stop COCT, expressed their dissatisfaction with the city’s decision and emphasized the importance of revising the tariff hike.

As part of their protest, the group intends to submit a memorandum to the city, outlining their grievances and demanding a reconsideration of the tariff adjustments.

“Various groups will be attending the protest and is supported by civilian action this includes COSATU, a pensioners association from the Cape Flats and several other groups have expressed interest in the march,” commented Dixon.

In light of the planned demonstration, Dixon urges all Cape Town residents who share their concerns about the tariff hike to join the protest. This is seen as an opportunity for citizens to show solidarity and advocate for a fair and reasonable resolution to the ongoing tariff issue.