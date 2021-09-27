Local Boxer turns pro

Local boxer Ishmaeel Kadri will be making his professional debut when he fights in Johannesburg on Sunday, 10th October 2021.

The confident starlet, who is originally from Wynberg, says it is an opportunity he has been dreaming about and working towards since the age of 14. Speaking at a local gym, the 21-year-old says he is motivated by trust in the Almighty and that he can be a beacon of light to others.

Through Uppercut promotions, the amateur fighter will be opening up the tournament in his fight against Lucky Hobyane next weekend.