Local government warns of planned water outages in parts of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has announced planned water outages in parts of the city from 16 to 18 July 2024. According to the City, these disruptions are necessary for critical maintenance work on the water-supply infrastructure, aimed at benefiting customers.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, stated, “This week, our maintenance work, which includes pipe and valve maintenance, installations, as well as repairs and replacements, will take place in Heron Park, Blue Waters, Imhoffs Farm, Ocean View, Kommetjie, Scarborough, Masiphumelele, Loevenstein, Site C – Khayelitsha, and part of Claremont. In Claremont, two new connections and two new control valves will be installed on the main water supply.”

Badroodien added that, in addition to the maintenance work, the city will conduct various pressure management installations and operations. The pressure management process includes zero-pressure testing and step-testing to identify any unmapped inflows before installing smart pressure-reducing valves (PRVs).

“I want to thank the residents for their patience and understanding. These are temporary inconveniences as we invest in our water network to ensure its reliability and longevity. This work is crucial to reduce future inconveniences for our residents and communities,” said Badroodien.

