Local Hajji inspired to “pay it forward” and create community soup kitchen

Share this article

















A Paarl hajji whose humble home was renovated by a group of anonymous donors has decided to pay it forward by starting his own soup kitchen. Hajji Mogamat Mohamed, an elderly caretaker, was so taken aback by the act of kindness and charity, that he made a decision to give back to his community in his own small way. Mohamed was left completely shocked and emotional when he returned from hajj to find his wendy house looked dramatically different. The story of the surprise renovation took social media by storm on Monday, with the original post shared more than 7000 times.

Speaking to VOC, Insaaf Gasant-Rasool from Rasool’s Travels said a group of anonymous individuals joined hands in the makeover project of a “well-deserving” Hajji’s house. The project was never meant to be made public, but in the age of social media, photos spread like wildfire.

“This started with a few people who got together and prepared some food parcels for all Hujjaj. We donated parcels for deserving Hujjaj and when the parcel was delivered to this particular brother, it was asked if we could come and assist this gentleman, who is a very deserving Hajji,” said Gasant-Rasool. “It was brought to my attention that this Hajji’s living quarters needed attention. We then made our niyaat [intention] and I’ll never forget when a sister from the community told me where the brother hails from.”

The before and after photos of the hajji’s home shows how significantly his dwelling changed.

Mohamed works at the Paarl Masjid. He has also been referred to as a community worker in his own right.

“This man, with all his challenges, has a smile on his face every day subhanAllah,” said Gasant-Rasool. “Neither him nor his family knew what they were going to be receiving. We requested that they not come to the premises [while we were busy]…When he arrived and walked down the driveway, he was elated and started crying. He was lost for words.”

On social media, the anonymous donors were widely praised for taking the initiative to improve the hajji’s living conditions.

“We plan but Allah is the best of all planners,” said Gasant-Rasool.

If anyone wishes to support the Hajji who has now been inspired to create his own community soup kitchen, they can contact Insaaf Gasant-Rasool on 081 737 2796.

She has also started her own community projected to empower people with information on the hajj. To learn more, visit The Practical Journey on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Product-Service/The-Practical-Journey-490950771236484/]

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments