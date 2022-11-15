Local Islamic High school in spotlight for bullying incident

LOCAL
Darul Arqam High School in Mitchells Plain has issued a statement following a bullying incident that has gone viral across social media at the Islamic learning institution. According to the statement issued by the Board of Management, the public has been assured that urgent measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the affected student. Subsequently, a disciplinary process has been started against the perpetrator and the on-lookers. The school has reiterated that the incident is being dealt with necessary concern.
VOC