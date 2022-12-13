Local MJC meet with ACSA ‘following alarming events’ at OR Tambo International

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Following various complaints by local Muslim women ordered to remove their hijabs (head scarves) at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg during ‘random’ airport security checks, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) SA met with an Airport Company South Africa (ACSA) representative, Mr. Mzwandile Petros, to discuss the pressing issue. According to a statement released by the MJC SA, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of ACSA in relation to screening and searches are in line with international standards and not religiously discriminatory towards certain passengers. This was allegedly substantiated with video footage.

“In addition to these videos, the MJC (SA) was also privy to video footage where ACSA showed, non-Muslim passengers dressed in normal attire, passengers wearing caps and the ‘doek’ as well as passengers wearing weaves being screened and searched. Petros did acknowledge that while the SOP was in line with international standards, the personnel on the floor may at times err in being too aggressive with travelers,” read the statement.

Petros added that the company has standard three-month training sessions to mitigate shortcomings in the implementation of duties. He further reiterated religious profiling does happen at other international airports but, ‘it is criminal, unconstitutional, and illegal to do so in South Africa’.

Furthermore, policies allow for passengers to be processed privately, in the presence of security, if they feel more comfortable doing so.

The MJC SA has further encouraged the ummah to learn their rights while adhering to well-mannered behavior.

VOC