Local Muslim organizations take to the streets to picket during Al Aqsa week

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

With Palestinian supporters around the globe celebrating International Al Aqsa Week, over 200 local citizens including Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB) and Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre (CTIEC) members and activists picketed along Strandfontein Road on Wednesday morning to display their solidarity with the besieged Palestinians.

Songs of solidarity could be heard together with placards exposing the atrocities committed by apartheid Israel over several decades.

According to the Secretary General of CTUB, Sayed Ridhwaan, the CTUB and CTIEC are partaking in the International Aqsa week by hosting daily events for the public.

“This event is just one that forms part of a broader battle against Israel’s oppression against our Palestinian people. The Palestinians are facing conditions very similar to the ones our Freedom Fighters faced during the Apartheid regime and through our nationwide efforts this week, we hope to get support from the international community to continue educating the masses on the reality of what’s happening in Palestine,” explained Ridhwaan.

The CTUB have agreed to dedicate there days in solidarity with the oppressed. They further reminded the public that the Palestinian cause ‘is not a religious issue but rather a Human rights issue’.

Principal of CTIEC, Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee said it’s the duty of anyone celebrating freedom to stand up for the rights of the oppressed.

“We are here to peacefully create awareness of oppression and injustices that are being faced in Palestine,” added Moulana Ziyaee.

The Cape Town Ulama Board joins the call made by the United Ulama Council, Al Quds Foundation (SA), MJC, SAMNET and Palestine Information Network, The Cape Town Ulama Board urges the public to join the Aqsa Week events in their respective towns.

