Local NPO founder hosts mass interfaith Iftaar

n true ‘Ubuntu’ (Humanity towards others) fashion, local NPO founder, Stephen Langman, hosted a mass interfaith Iftaar in the streets of Wynberg at the weekend. The 25-year-old, pioneer of The Honeybun Foundation, says his inspiration of breaking bread between the community was ignited by bringing people together under the banner of acceptance.
“This wasn’t just about breaking a fast or feeding people, it’s about getting people out of their homes, getting a community to come together as one. It doesn’t matter if you’re Muslim, Jewish or Christian. It doesn’t matter if you Black, White, Pink or Blue, abled or disabled we accept you for you and welcome you to come and join us in Iftaar,” explained Langman to VOC News.
According to Langman, the Iftaar was intended to be a once off event but due to a continuous outpour of donations more Iftaars will be held across the Cape Flats throughout the month.
The next Iftaar is set to take on the 16th April (Saturday) at Panton Road Park, Panton Street, Fairways.
To contribute in cash or kind you can contact Langman on 071 382 5455 or see the banking details below:
The Honeybun Foundation
Account number: 10122230290
Account Type: Current
Standard Bank
Branch Code: 023910
EFT Code: 051001
