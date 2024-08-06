Local police commended for foiling Cash-In-Transit heist in Khayelitsha

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Western Cape Provincial Community Policing Board (WCPCPB) has praised the South African Police Service (SAPS) for a successful operation in Khayelitsha, following a tip-off about a planned cash-in-transit heist.

On Monday night, eight individuals were shot and killed, and five others were arrested during a sting operation in Town Two, Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa reported that as officers approached the suspects, the gunmen opened fire, prompting police to retaliate.

Authorities seized several weapons, including seven AK-47 rifles, two R5 rifles, one R4 rifle, one Dashprod rifle, two 9mm pistols and three improvised explosive chargers, along with numerous ammunition magazines.

“This operation exemplifies the type of intelligence-led actions that our community desires as we work together to eliminate criminal elements and illegal firearms from our neighborhoods,” said the WCPCPB. “Such efforts are crucial in enhancing community-police relations and rebuilding trust in the SAPS. The WCPCPB looks forward to the results of the ongoing investigation and any additional links to criminal activities that may emerge.”

Meanwhile, Brigadier Potelwa confirmed that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) detectives are currently investigating and following up on additional information related to the case.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile