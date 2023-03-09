Local police continue investigations into killing of Athlone man

By: Aneeqa du Plessis
Following an outcry across social media over the alleged ‘injustice’ surrounding the killing of Bassier Van Der Skyff, local police told VOC News circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
According to SAPS Spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, the motive for the murder has yet to be determined.
The 31-year-old was stabbed multiple times during an altercation in the early hours of Monday morning at a premises in Gleemoor, Athlone.
“This station awaits the docket from court to see further instructions,” added Van Wyk.
VOC