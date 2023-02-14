Local police investigate fatal shooting incident in Manenberg

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Manenberg last night. According to SAPS Spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, officials attended to the crime scene where they found the man with several gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive behind the killing is yet to be determined. Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” added Twigg.

VOC