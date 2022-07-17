Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Local racing community in mourning after renowned racer dies in crash

It was a sad day for the drag racing community yesterday after one of the participants at yesterday’s Motor Sport South Africa Drag Racing event at Killarney International Raceway, Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar passed away after his car crashed into the safety barriers.
According to a statement by Killarney International Raceway, he lost control off his Opel Kadett after the finish line, the car veered across the drag strip and rolled several times before hitting the safety barriers and finally landed on its side.
He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.
He was a member of the Western Province Motor Club and a regular competitor over a number of years.
The matter will be fully investigated to determine the exact cause of his death.
Inna Lillahi Wa Ina Illaihi Rajeoon.
VOC

