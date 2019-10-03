Local soccer coach killed in Heideveld

Share this article

















A local soccer coach was killed in an alleged hit on Tuesday evening in Heideveld. 43-year-old Faried Lakay was sitting in his friend’s car in the parking lot of the Heideveld Sports Field when he was shot seven times. It’s believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

Acting station commander, Colonel Sanele Zama, confirmed the shooting and says detectives are following up leads but have not established a motive for the murder. Lakay was a taxi owner and the founder of Only The Brave (OTB) Football Club. His team had just won their last match of the LFA League. Relatives and friends of the deceased say he found his joy in encouraging the youth in the surrounding areas of Heideveld through sport.

“Faried was a businessman, familyman and a community man. He opened the club in 2017 and focused on uplifting the youth in Manenberg and Heideveld. Myself and his brother Ziyaad were fortunate enough to spend the last few hours with him before his passing on Tuesday evening. Just before him and a friend were about to take off, shots were fired and he later passed away,” said Washeel Isaacs.

He will be laid to rest at 3.30pm this afternoon in Heideveld.

VOC

