Local SPCA honours life of slain vet with tree planting ceremony

By: Aneeqa du Plessis
As the local Veterinary community grapples with the loss of Dr Natheem Jacobs , 27, who was fatally stabbed during a robbery incident outside his premises in Garlandale, Athlone last week. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA held an emotional tribute ceremony yesterday morning to honour his life.
According to a statement shared on social media, a tree was planted to symbolize his legacy.
“It represents the strength and resilience of his character and, in time to come, will serve as shelter for wild birds, just as he provided a safe space for animals in need. As it grows, may it represent the growth of what Dr Jacobs would have wanted most of all, a kind and more compassionate world for all animals,” read the heartfelt post.
They further thanked the family, friends, and acquaintances for their kindness during this difficult time for all affected parties.
“We would also like to thank the public for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Your kind words and actions have been a source of comfort and strength for the Jacobs, Levy and SPCA families alike, and we are grateful for your continued support,” added the SPCA.
Local police services said investigations continue around the incident and they have requested anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600
10111.
VOC