Local SPCA share tribute to slain Muslim vet

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA have shared a heartfelt tribute to Dr Natheem Jacobs, 27, who was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery outside his Garlandale, Athlone home in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The animal welfare organization expressed their anguish through a Facebook post recounting the fond memories shared with the slain veterinarian.

“Dr Jacobs, working under the Supervision of SPCA Board member Dr Ayoub Banderker in the capacity of CCS veterinarian, completed his community service between the Wingfield Animal Health Centre and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and had just signed a contract for permanent employment with the SPCA yesterday,” read the post. “An animal hero has fallen, and we are all heartbroken, but we are honouring Dr Jacobs in the best way we know how – by continuing to help the animals he loved so much,” added Cape of Good Hope SPCA CEO, Moyo Ndukwana.

Initial reports claim the fatal incident occurred just after midnight, during loadshedding, where suspects were allegedly trying to steal the tyres from the deceased’s car. According to SAPS, a case of murder has been opened for investigation.

“The deceased was stabbed with a knife and was transported to a nearby medical facility for medical assistance where he succumbed due to extent of injuries he had sustained on arrival at the hospital,” said SAPS Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

Anyone with information surrounding this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC