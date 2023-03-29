Local traffic officials apprehend suspect in fatal Ottery shooting

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

A 29-year-old man was fatally wounded during a shooting incident in Ottery yesterday. According to SAPS Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, Grassy Park police are investigating a case of murder. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting is yet to be established.

Cape Town Traffic Service’s Spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout said local traffic officers apprehended the suspect at the scene.

“Officers were conducting an enforcement operation near Ottery Centre when they heard shots. They immediately responded, and members of the public pointed out a suspect running from the scene of the shooting. The officers, assisted by private security staff, pursued the suspect and managed to apprehend him, despite some attempted interference from bystanders,” stated Bezuidenhout.

According to Bezuidenhout, witnesses said a firearm had been flung into nearby bushes, but officers were unable to retrieve the firearm. Police are continuing the search for another accomplice who is still at large.

An appeal is made to anyone with information to contact Grassy Park SAPS or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

