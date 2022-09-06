Local water invention by high schoolers takes global stage

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

With South Africa known for its sporadic droughts and more recently, drier winter season, two high-school learners from Heatherlands High in George Western Cape, created a water-wise innovation that would stop continuous leakages from taps and ultimately help the country save water.

Under the watchful eye of their Physical Science teacher Marrisa Murphy, Unam Halam and Faith Claasen jetted off to Stockholm, Sweden to partake in a Water Prize competition where the duo competed with learners from 30 countries who shared innovations focused on water-based solutions.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Monday afternoon, Unam Halam explained how ‘The Drop Saver intervention tool’ came about.

“The idea sparked when our physical science teacher [Marissa Murphy] informed the class about the global competition, and I took it upon myself to enter because I wanted to challenge myself and solve a problem that was close to home,” explained the 16-year-old.

According to Halam, she alongside her partner, Faith Claasen decided to rectify the water wastage that came with a leaking tap on their school premises.

“We collected data during intervals such as how many learners used the tap and the amount of water that was leaking out of the tap. “

Halam said the pair wanted to create a trigger system that would automatically turn the tap off once it was out of use.

“In South Africa 40% of our clean drinking water is wasted per year and this is due to faulty systems and as a country that experiences drought so often it is up to us to solve the problem before it escalates and affects our future generations because we cannot afford to waste water,” said Halam.

She said since the implementation of the trigger system, the George institution has saved not only water but money where their municipal bills are concerned. However, several countries participating in the competition were more affluent.

“Majority of the countries that we were competing against were first-world countries and this was quite surprising to see but it did heighten our awareness that even though countries across the globe may be better off, they too have their own challenges with water,” described Halam.

Moreover, back at home, Halam was awarded the opportunity to sit and speak with the National Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu who welcomed her input on how the country can be more water savvy.

“The minister was very kind as he embraced our idea with fervency, and he also invited me along to join on future endeavours on ways forward for the country and how we can ensure citizens remain water wise,” smiled Halam.

VOC