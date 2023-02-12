Local woman arrested for murdering SAPS sergeant

Share this article

The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) team arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana. The police official who was attached to Cape Town Central police station was shot and killed in September last year in front of his residence in Samora Machell.

The case was allocated to the NPVC team of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation and their search revealed that Babalwa Rulwa-Mnatwana, 49, married to the deceased brother, allegedly hired a hitman to kill the police official. The motive of the killing is a subject of the Hawks investigation.

A warrant of arrest was issued against Rulwa-Mnatwana and she was apprehended on Friday. She appeared in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on the same day of her arrest and the case was remanded in custody. She will be back in court on 16 February for bail application. The alleged hit-man is yet to be arrested.

SAPS