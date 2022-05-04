Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Lockdown restrictions ground SA Post Office airmail service to China

The SA Post Office has temporarily suspended its airmail service to China due to travel restrictions.

SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said parts of China were in lockdown to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and air travel had been restricted.

“Surface mail to China remains available,” he said.

Meanwhile, an airmail service to Malta and Luxembourg has been introduced.

The post office offers an airmail service to 34 countries and surface mail to 51 countries.

“Customers who order items from other countries should include their cellphone number with their address details so that the post office is able to send them an SMS when the item is ready for collection,” said Kruger.

“Customers who send items to other countries must make sure they do not send anything not allowed in the mail, such as firearms, ammunition, explosives, liquids or items that could break and leak.

“No plant or animal material may be sent to other countries. For more information, please visit the website of the postal administration in the receiving country. Mail is transported in bulk, which means that customers should take care when packing items for dispatch abroad.”

