Lonely journey for single mothers during lockdown

Giving birth is a scary thing to do especially for those who are first-time moms, but the scariest thing is having to go through that experience without the support from family and friends. Thousands of mothers have given birth at various hospitals during the COVID19 pandemic. Mothers who gave birth at Groote Schuur Hospital during the lockdown are feeling lonely and anxious as they are not only faced with going through the experience alone but also the possibility of running out of supplies for their bundles of joy.

New-borns Groote Schuur Trust manager Amy MacIver said families were unable to visit to provide the necessary care and support.

“Due to the pandemic, strict measures have been put in place. Only mothers are allowed into the units. We are sitting in a situation where fathers have never even met their children yet and they have not even seen pictures of their babies. Most mothers have little or no airtime or data on their phones,” she said.

Amy stressed that new moms are becoming lonely during this time as there is no entertainment facilities available for them.

“There isn’t a TV in most of the wards and the moms are spending the long days reading a few old magazines. It’s a lonely, difficult journey for them,” she added.

Amy pleaded with the broader community to do their bit to try and assist wherever possible.

“We have received a lot of donations in terms of clothing, nappies and toiletries, however we are in dire need of masks as we cannot afford to spread germs in a hospital where 80 of the stickiest children are held,” she stressed.

For details and to donate, visit www.newborns.org.za or the new-borns Trust Facebook page.

