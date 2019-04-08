Looming Cosas shutdown to negatively affect schooling

Cosas is calling for Fee Must Fall activists to be released.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says the looming shutdown by learners on Monday will negatively affect schooling.

This is as learners plan to march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg to deliver a memorandum to African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Among the learners’ demands is the release of Fees Must Fall activists and the eradication of violence in schools.

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) says learners across the country are expected to take part in the shutdown.

However, Gauteng Sadtu Chairperson Eddie Kekana says the timing is suspicious.

“We respect Cosas’ independence, but at the same time, we are also concerned about the time that is available for tuition to take place. This term is one of the shortest with many disruptions caused by particular important events within our country. There are national general elections. Learners have just come back from recess. We are going for Easter holidays. All those factors are going to impact negatively on their available time.”

