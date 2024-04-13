‘Loud noises ahead of May polls should not dishearten citizens’

Share this article

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the many loud noises ahead of the country’s elections next month should not dishearten South Africans.

He was speaking at the Presidential Gala Dinner that the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum organised in Kempton Park east of Johannesburg last night.

Several ministers, business people and artists attended the event.

Ramaphosa says the loud noises are a sign that South Africa is a functioning democracy.

“As a robust democracy … our elections process is always accompanied by noise, many voices and many views as it should be as well as many choices. This, we should welcome and it should never dishearten us because we are a democracy that is robust, [and] that has proven itself over the past 30 years, that is it a democracy steeped in the will of the people of SA. But if one looks beyond the noise and the rhetoric, what stands out is the vision and the dedication as well as the capabilities of the ANC,” adds Ramaphosa.

Source: SABC News