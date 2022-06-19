Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Lutheran church calls for ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine

The Lutheran World Federation has issued a statement calling on the international community to find “a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict,” one that brings “an end to the occupation.”

“The Council is deeply concerned by the continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the recent escalation of violence, including the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, other journalists and other innocent victims,” the statement said, referencing the targetting of Palestinian Al Jazeera reported Abu Akleh who was killed by sniper fire while covering an Israel raid on a Palestinian refugee camp last month.

“It is discouraging that thus far, no solution has been provided to the serious situation and as a result people’s human rights, lives, livelihoods and dignity are threatened.”

LWF praised the work of its affiliate hospital, the Augusta Victoria Hospital, noting that the hospital’s services are “often threatened by a recurring financial crisis that is directly linked to the conflict.” It called on donors, including the United States and the European Union, to provide timely funds to support the medical centre.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


