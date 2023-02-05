Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Mabuza asked to remain in his role until transition finalised

The Presidency says President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested David Mabuza to remain in his position as deputy president until the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that Mabuza wants to step down from his position, following the outcome of the governing party’s 55th national conference in December last year.

Mabuza confirmed his resignation yesterday.

Former ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile has succeeded Mabuza as the party’s deputy president.

Meanwhile, political analyst Professor Sandile Swana says the resignation of Mabuza puts more pressure on President Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet.

Source: SABC News


