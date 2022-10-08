Mabuza calls for establishment of a task team to probe killings of traditional leaders

Share this article

Deputy President David Mabuza has called for the establishment of a task team to probe the killings of traditional leaders across the country.

Mabuza says the recent spate of murders of Izinduna and Amakhosi should be a cause for concern. He was addressing a gathering of traditional leaders in Kwa Zulu-Natal.

The killing of Amakhosi and Izinduna came into sharp focus. More than 30 traditional leaders have been gunned down in the province in separate incidents in the last few years.

Often these cases remain unresolved. Deputy president David Mabuza says more must be done to address this scourge.

“A task team must be formed in order to deal with this problem that seems to be on going. Amakhosi and Izinduna play a huge role in society,” says Mabuza.

Amakhosi also used the occasion to re-iterate their call on government to do more in development of rural areas.

“Rural areas are still facing a huge challenge when it comes to the delivery of services adding that it is about time that government changes its approach because a lot of work still needs to be done in rural areas,” says Inkosi Sipho Shinga, KZN chairperson of the House of Traditional leaders.

Deputy President Mabuza also called on rural communities to play a role in the fight against gender-based-violence.

Source: SABC News