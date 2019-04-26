Mabuza excited that Mbeki has joined election campaign

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza says it’s exciting that former president Thabo Mbeki has joined the ANC’s election campaign.

Mbeki joined an ANC forum at the Rand Easter Show to encourage South Africans to trust the ANC again.

Mbeki also made headlines when he confessed there was a time he couldn't bring himself to campaign for his organisation.

Mbeki also made headlines when he confessed there was a time he couldn’t bring himself to campaign for his organisation.

Mabuza says Mbeki’s endorsement is good news.

“We’re very excited to see the former President joining the campaign. It’s a boost to the unity of the ANC. It’s like we are now converging and I’m sure down the line the ANC will regain its normal strength. But we are not threatened by anyone you can see here its ANC I haven’t seen all these smaller parties they’ve just disappeared when there’s ANC they disappear under the table.”

