Macron’s smile upon hearing Abu-Akleh’s name causes controversy

French President Emmanuel Macron’s smiled when he heard Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas mentioning the name of Shireen Abu-Akleh, causing controversy on social media, Arabi21.com reported on Friday.

Earlier this week, following a meeting between Abbas and Macron in Paris, both held a press conference and spoke about various issues.

When Abbas spoke about Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Abu-Akleh, Macron and his translator were both seen smiling.

Social media users posted the video showing the moment, criticising Macron and accusing him of being a hypocrite.

Despite the incident, Macron had called Abbas following Abu-Akleh’s murder by the Israeli occupation forces to urge Israel to swiftly complete investigations into the incident.

Source: Middle East Monitor