Madina Institute launches a new hi-tech campus

By Tasleema Allie

There was an air of excitement as the Madina Institute SA opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art campus on Sunday afternoon. The new campus is located on the third floor of the Icon building on the Cape Town Foreshore, in the heart of the city’s business centre, towering a beautiful glass building across from the Convention Centre.

Mashaaikh, dignatories, school principals, university MSAs, and community leaders attended the ribbon cutting and inaugural first lecture, delivered by Madina Institute founder Shaykh Dr Muhammad al Ninowy.

Madina Institute is home to the Usul al Din 1 year intensive and 3 year Bachelors of Arts degree (provisionally registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training). Since 2014, an average of 500 students graduated globally and Madina Institute has fast become a household name in producing leaders of purpose.

The new campus features fully digital lecture theatres with:

– lectures recorded for quality assurance

– state of the art technology that enables lectures at Madina Institutes to be broadcasted worldwide

– each lecture theatre has Apple TVs for wireless steaming

– traditional learning meets a modern approach

– its airy, modern features and precision lighting enables a good learning environment

– it also features a fully equipped resource centre & library

“This is a big historical graduation for all in the Cape. From 2014 to 2019 Madina Institute has grown in leaps and has achieved great progress in facilitating the Usul al-Din programs to so many globally. The 29th of September 2019 marks the culmination of years of hard work, vision and a tireless effort by all those involved,” said the Registrar of Madina Institute, Asgar Mukhtar.

The campus is designed to enhance the learning experience. From the science behind the placement of audio and visual facilities to the lights and aesthetic feel of the campus, it is all geared for a productive student learning experience. The technological infrastructure allows lessons to be broadcast across the globe, and for lessons to be delivered by scholars from other parts of the world.

“Islamic Sciences will always require contact. The exchange of knowledge happens with the air that we share. That being said, the technology will allow for subject experts to deliver material to our students here, and for us to reach thousands of students around the world. Education through compassion leads to illumination that results in transformation,” Mukhtar continued.

The Madina Student Representative Council expressed their enthusiasm with the new look and feel of the campus.

“The airy, modern yet simplistic environment which is designed to create a healthy and holistic study environment maintains the atmosphere throughout the campus. It holds state of the art technology that will aid in the studies for both the BA degree and the Usul ud Din Intensive programs. As this year comes to a close, we look back at it with fond memories. With all the beneficial knowledge we have gained with the help from the lecturers, the admin staff and the trustees behind the scenes, we feel enlightened. Although this program has been incredibly intense, we walk away fully transformed and spiritually uplifted,” said the SRC.

“We look forward to seeing new faces of potential students as well as our current students who will continue in their bid for the exciting BA degree. We pray that the new campus, with the blessings of the Almighty, further enriches students with beneficial knowledge and a better understanding of the foundations of the din that they will carry with them throughout life & will benefit them in the Aakhira. We further supplicate that this journey is one of growth, enlightenment and enrichment.”

The event opened with short speeches by the trustees: Hafez Mahmood Khatib, Dr Zeenat Gaibie, Haroon Kalla and Aby Carrim. A student address by Ilyaas Amien included a student pledge presented by the students of Madina Institute that was very emotional. Deputy Dean Shaykh Zaid Fataar, Judge Siraj Desai, Deputy CEO of Awqaf Mikael Collier and the Muslim Judicial Council’s Shaykh Riyad Fataar also addressed attendees.

2020 applications are open and spaces are limited. Visit www.madinainstitute.org.za for more information.

