Madonsela: ‘Calls for death penalty won’t solve femicide’

JOHANNESBURG – Professor Thuli Madonsela says there needs to be more investment in the prevention of gender based violence.

The country is still reeling from a spate of murders and attacks on women and children with many calling for drastic action.

Madonsela warns that steps like reinstating the death penalty will not address the problem.

But she says the calls are understandable as people, especially women, are angry and scared.

“People taking law into their own hands are just making the situation worse, but also branding every foreigner a problem is really unfair. It violets our core principle of Ubuntu,” said Madonsela.

“As South Africans it’s high time we deal with the criminality that started this and the criminality that has emerged,” she said.