Mafe expected to appear in court for a pretrial hearing

The case against alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is expected to resume on Friday in the High Court in Cape Town for a pretrial hearing.

Mafe was arrested after a fire broke out at Parliament in January 2022.

The blaze destroyed huge parts of the National Assembly and caused extensive damage to other areas. Mafe faces several charges including arson, terrorism and theft.

Mafe did not attend the last pretrial two months ago, as he refused to leave his prison cell.

It’s estimated that it will cost R2 billion to rebuild Parliament.

Source: SABC News


