Magashule instructs lawyers to seek clarity over ‘warrant of arrest’ claims

The African National Congress (ANC) has told SABC News that party secretary-general Ace Magashule has instructed his lawyers to seek clarity from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding reports that the Hawks will arrest him on Wednesday.

The reports say Magashule’s warrant of arrest in connection with the Vrede Dairy farm project in the Free State would follow a number of recent high-profile arrests.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says, “He can just clarify the fact that they are rumours doing rounds of an imminent arrest. What he has done was to ask his legal team to write to the National Prosecuting Authority to establish the authenticity of these rumours of imminent arrest.”

“Once the ANC has gathered and established all the facts, the organisation will be able to make a pronouncement on the matter fully.”

Hawks deny arrest claims:

Hawks spokesperson, Hangwani Mulaudzi has confirmed that various media reports detailing the alleged arrest warrant for ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule is fake news.

Speaking to SABC News, Mulaudzi says the Hawks issued a brief statement calling the reports of Magashule’s impending arrest a malicious intent to undermine the integrity of the organisation.

Source: SABCNews