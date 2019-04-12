Magashule needed a very focussed scrutiny: Myburgh

Author Pieter-Louis Myburgh says he started conducting detailed research on the dealings of African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General and former Free State Premier Ace Magashule while working as a journalist. He says one of the things that raised his interest was the wealth of Magashule’s daughter.

He was speaking at the launch of his book ”Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s web of capture”, in Cape Town on Thursday evening. The Johannesburg launch on Tuesday evening was disrupted by a group of protesters, some wearing ANC colours, who proceeded to tear copies of the book.

“I did view Magashule as somebody who needed a very focussed scrutiny. Magashule in my opinion was somebody who had sidestepped prolonged scrutiny and there were just too many indications of a completely rotten government system while he was at the helm in the Free State to ignore. And I wanted to go and see if I could spend enough time researching this and go out and meet people and talk to some of his former allies you know, people really who had a front row seat,” says Myburgh.

