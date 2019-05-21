Magashule not implicated in report: Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her report on the Estina Dairy Farm Project at Vrede in the Free State doesn’t mention or implicate Ace Magashule. She states that the provisional report deals purely with the officials.

Speaking on the SABC’s Morning Live programme, Mkhwebane says she will make the provisional report public.

She says Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) cannot rely only on Gupta leaks.

Earlier, Mkhwebane said she is considering her legal options, including a possible approach to the Constitutional Court, following the Pretoria High Court’s decision to set aside her report into the Estina Dairy Farm Project.

The court ruled Mkhwebane failed to do her job with due diligence and also failed to properly investigate those implicated in the R200 million Vrede Dairy farm scandal.

Click video below:

(Source: SABC News)

