Magashule unfazed by charges as lawyers continue to challenge prosecution

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule is expected back in the Bloemfontein high court on Tuesday as his lawyers question the legality of the state’s fraud and corruption case against him.

Magashule is accused along with 15 individuals and companies, including businessman Edwin Sodi and Free State human settlements department head Nthimotse Mokhesi.

The companies are said to have benefited improperly from a R255m asbestos tender issued in 2014.

The group are facing a number of charges, including fraud, corruption, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and money laundering.

Magashule’s approach has been to attack the prosecution’s case, saying the NPA is wasting time.