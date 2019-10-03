Maimane fights back amid allegations

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says he won’t bow down to the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

IRR analyst Hermann Pretorius published an opinion piece calling on Maimane to resign as party leader and for Western Cape premier Alan Winde to replace him.

Winde has since clarified that he is not interested in the position.

Maimane says the IRR is trying to run a racial leadership campaign in the DA.

“People from the outside can make all the calls they want, at this stage in time I am focused on that course, on that project,” Maimane said.

“I have always recognized that there are a few who are in the absolute minority who within the party will resist the project of change.”

Maimane is calling for an official investigation into his conduct by the DA.

In the last month, he has been accused of improperly benefiting from leasing a house from his business partner and refusing to return a Toyota Fortuner donated by Steinhoff.

In an exclusive interview, the DA leader breaks his silence and explains what he believes is behind a fresh bid to remove him as party leader.

Maimane spoke to eNCA political reporter Govan Whittles in the video above.