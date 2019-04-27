Maimane to launch DA’s ‘jobs act’

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will officially launch his party’s “jobs act” as part of Freedom Day commemorations in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The party leader says the DA is determined to go the extra mile in making sure that at least every household has someone who is working, and eliminate the high rate of unemployment in South Africa.

Maimane will be joined by the DA’s Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga and youth leader Loyolo Mphithi, at Heriotdale, Johannesburg.

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article









Comments

comments