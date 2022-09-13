Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Maintenance on a major water supply pipeline to affect 23 areas

The City of Cape Town needs to do essential maintenance on a major water supply pipeline which will affect 23 areas. Water pressure and supply will start dropping from midnight on Thursday, 15 September 2022 until 03:00 on Monday, 19 September 2022.

The areas that will experience low water pressure are: Khayelitsha Site C, Lavender Hill, Vrygrond, Seawinds, Ottery, Pelican Park, Eagle Park, Lotus River, Parkwood Estate, Retreat, Steenberg, Grassy Park, Wetton, Zeekoevlei, Muizenberg, Strandfontein, Manenberg, Browns Farm/Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Surrey Estate.

There will be no water for three days in Pelican Heights, Peacock Close and Schaapkraal, but water tankers will provide water there for domestic use.

Residents should please store water in advance.

The City regrets any inconvenience caused.

 For updates, follow the ‘City Alerts’ Twitter account: @CityofCTAlerts. For queries call 0860 103 089, WhatsApp 060 018 1505 or email water@capetown.gov.za.


