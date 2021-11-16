Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Maitland, Kensington and Thornton urged to prepare for month-long roadworks

Maitland, Kensington and Thornton residents are advised that roadworks will kick off in their areas tomorrow. The City of Cape Town’s Road Infrastructure Management Department says it will begin a month long process of resurfacing and road marking of residential roads.

Taking possible weather disruptions into account, the project is due to be completed by 17 December 21. Roadworks will take place from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 5pm. Flag personnel will be regulating expected traffic congestion and road users are encouraged to be vigilant, patient and to comply with signage.

The following roads will be affected:

• Voortrekker Road between Beach Road and Albert Road in Maitland
• Dapper Road in Kensington
• 10th Avenue in Kensington
• Wingfield Crescent in Kensington
• Danker Street in Kensington
• Heldersig Road in Thornton
• Tambotie Road in Thornton
• Sipres Avenue in Thornton

“Residents are advised that traffic flow will be impeded but residents will be granted local access to their properties as soon as the new surface treatment has dried. Vehicles may be parked in the demarcated area provided that they are removed before 08:30. Although no congestion is expected in the area, we recommend that road users consider using alternative routes. We want to thank all residents for their cooperation and patience during this time,” read a statement from the City.


