Maitland Muslim Congregation left with ‘bitter taste’ after mass iftaar issues with Ward Councillor

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Following a mass Iftaar that was hosted by the Maitland Muslim Congregation (MMC) late last month, councillor of Ward 56, Cheslyn Steenberg, reported the event due to ‘improper procedure’.

Speaking to VOC News, Chairperson of the MMC, Kamille Abass, confirmed that this was the first mass iftaar that was hosted in the area during the month of Ramadan, and he failed to understand why this is an issue when it benefits the community.

“The aim of the iftaar was to bring our community together, regardless of faith and we achieved that. Our iftaar was a resounding success as people came out in their masses,” he stated.

However, Steenberg explained he had no issue with the mass iftaar as it is an event that happens across various communities annually, however he had no option but to escalate the matter when a resident reported the incident to his office.

“Hosting a mass iftaar to me is not a problem at all. The challenge I am faced with is that no proper procedure was followed, no permit was granted, and I cannot ignore that. The other issue is the road was closed by an official of the Disaster Risk Management who had no authority to close any roads, that can only be done by Law Enforcement officers or even the South African Police Services (SAPS),” he explained.

Steenberg further explained that not addressing the complaint would result in others coming forward and doing the exact same thing which could become chaotic later down the line.

“If we allow just anyone to block roads, we would be sitting with endless issues. Let me make it very clear that my issue is not the mass iftaar, it is the fact that I was not consulted or even briefed about the event, no permit could be produced and an official used state resources while attending an event in his or her own personal capacity,” he stressed.

Abass said he takes full accountability for the partial road closure, but denies that the Disaster Risk Management official acted as official of the city.

“We take full responsibility for the road closure. I merely parked two of my vans at the start and end of the road for all of five minutes, just so that the Athaan (call to prayer) could be concluded. Disaster Risk Management (Athlone) only assisted me, but as mentioned, the officials are volunteers and acted as that only,” he emphasised.

When asked if Abass applied for a permit, he confirmed that he had and that he was told by the authority at bay that it takes two weeks to have a permit granted, but he can proceed to host the iftaar and should he or his team face any challenges, he should consult the relevant officials.

“I can confirm that I had applied for a permit and was given the go- ahead to host the mass iftaar. I have spoken to the people at bay and the situation is being attended to,” he concluded.

The MMC further expressed great disappointment at how the situation had been handled as the initiative was for the betterment of the community, a community that also suffers from various social ills.

