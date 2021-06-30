Maitland PPE company comes under fire for “anti-vax” billboard

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town says it is liaising with the owner of a PPE store in Beach Road, Maitland, over a sign that has stirred debate over the legality of spreading misinformation.

This after commentators complained that the company had not applied for the proper authorization, under the City’s Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-law.

The billboard states: ’’In Gates you trust?! In God we trust. No vaccines for us.’’

The Good Part’s Brett Herron dubbed the signage as irresponsible and reckless, saying this messaging could advance their sanitizing and PPE sales.

He further cited concern that the so-called “Bill Gates conspiracy” is being propagated. It comes amid claims that the international vaccine roll-out is a guise to insert remotely controlled microchips into the population.

According to the City, the company has paid an admission of guilt fine and engagement to have the sign removed is ongoing.

Requests for comment from the company had not been responded to by the time of publishing.