Majority of Western Cape employers not complying with law, inspectors find

“Employers not declaring employees on a month-to-month basis has a huge implication. The UIF every month loses millions of rand due to employers who are not paying and declaring their employees. We depend on the employers to do the right thing on a monthly basis to prevent the loss that the fund is experiencing.”

Dalasile said the Unemployment Contributions Act obliges employers to pay unemployment insurance contributions of 2% of the value of each worker’s pay per month and that employers and the worker each contribute 1%.

“When conducting our audits, we have picked up that many employers are deducting money from employees but they don’t pay it over to the fund which is wrong. You can’t deduct money then keep it in your investment account to accumulate interest while the workers are suffering.