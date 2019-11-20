Malema, Ndlozi to appear for alleged assault of police officer

Share this article

















Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are set to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, north of Johannesburg for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Malema and Ndlozi allegedly attacked a senior police officer at the funeral service of struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April last year.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced its decision to charge the two in September after lobby group AfriForum put pressure on the agency.

Afriforum says it is pleased that it has managed to put pressure on the NPA to prosecute the two.

Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel says, “We will be monitoring this situation or the case. I think it’s in the interest of everybody in the country that there should be equality before the law. If any one of us assaulted somebody, we would’ve been in court long time ago and there’s no reason why a different set of rules or law should apply to Mr Malema or Dr Ndlozi.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

