Malema slams ‘clown of note’ Mashaba over national shutdown criticisms

Malema hit back at Mashaba, saying he is an “irritation that comes with democracy”.

“Herman Mashaba is a clown of note. It is just a matter of time. He an irritation that comes with democracy. His political party’s ideology is what?

“I have no time for Herman. Herman is like these other loud noises. He likes to talk. Herman will never tell us anything. He won’t do anything,” said Malema.

Mashaba labelled the EFF’s warning as “thuggery”.

“We cannot allow a radical minority to dictate the economic activity of our nation, especially when we are already facing significant barriers to improving our society for all,” he said.

“The EFF’s stated threat to national key points, including OR Tambo International Airport and ports of trade, is not only irresponsible, but criminal.

“The party either fails to understand, or simply does not care, that such a shutdown will cause economic losses that will likely lead to the retrenchment of the workers they supposedly represent.”

The police service has said law enforcement officers will be on high alert during the protest.

“The NatJoints has put measures in place to ensure the safety and security of all people living in South Africa amid a planned protest on March 20 2023.

“The public is urged not to respond to calls for violence and criminality and are discouraged from participating in activities that seek to defy the rule of law and undermine the authority of the state.”

Source: TimesLive