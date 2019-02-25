Malema to appear in Newcastle Magistrate’s Court

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

He is facing a charge under the Riotous Assemblies Act in relation to the speeches he made in 2016.

Malema allegedly incited party members to invade unoccupied land in Newcastle.

In 2014, Malema also told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein that party members should invade unoccupied land.

Civil society organisation, AfriForum laid criminal charges against Malema.

The KwaZulu-Natal case dates back to June 2016‚ when Malema told supporters in Newcastle to occupy white-owned land.

EFF members are expected to turn out in their numbers to support their leader.

(Source: SABC News)

